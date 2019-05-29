



— What started as a burning car has turned into a homicide investigation in Calaveras County.

Highway 4 was closed for most of Wednesday just west of Copperopolis when firefighters discovered a body inside a burning car.

While officers were investigating the scene, they noticed a man hiding in a nearby field off of Highway 4 and Telegraph Road. He claimed to be armed and refused to come out, reportedly making threats toward law enforcement and suicidal statements.

READ ALSO: Man Caught On Camera Going On Racist Rant, Harassing Elk Grove Teen

After several hours, the man was taken into custody by Calaveras County Sheriff’s K9 Knox and the SWAT team. Deputies said they found evidence linking the man with both the burned-out car and the victim.

The suspect was booked into the Calaveras County Jail. Neither the suspect nor the victim’s identities have been released.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.