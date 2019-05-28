



The Sacramento Kings say moving the Zoo to the old Sleep Train Arena site is not totally out of the question.

The President of Business Operations for the Kings, John Rinehart, told CBS13 the team would like to develop the 183-acre site to include destination amenities, which “could include a zoo.”

In November, after CBS13 first reported the Sacramento Zoo could move to the empty Natomas location, the Kings filed plans to re-develop the area and build up to 1.18 million square feet of commercial space and up to 2,000 residential units.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Kings, Matina Kolokotronis released a statement at the time:

“This flexible master entitlement plan represents an important step in the process towards entitling the Natomas site to attract an end user that supports our region. We have collected feedback from city leaders, stakeholders and interested parties to develop a dynamic plan that is capable of adapting to a broad range of opportunities. We look forward to continuing to develop this plan in coordination with the community and city leaders.”

SEE: Sleep Train Arena, Bing Maloney, North Natomas Park Considered Best Sacramento Zoo Locations

Hours before the Sacramento City Council will decide whether to move ahead with a Zoo relocation feasibility study, the Kings said: “Any ultimate end user would need to be compatible with all other neighboring uses, and have the necessary funds to purchase and develop the site.”

The Sleep Train Arena closed in 2016 and has been used for several events in recent years, including as a temporary Convention Center and first-responder training ground. The Stockton Kings use the practice facility located on the property.