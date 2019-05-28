DAVIS (CBS13) — An alleged porch pirate is behind bars in Davis after being caught on camera by a victim’s Ring doorbell camera.

The Ring footage shows a thief riding along on a bike with a trailer. He quickly hops off, grabs the loot, and throws it in the carrier, and takes off.

Police later tracked down the porch pirate actively dumpster diving at a South Davis apartment complex. Dumpster diving is a violation of the city municipal code. After running a computer check, officers learned the suspect was on probation and had an active felony arrest warrant for which he was arrested.

After a search, police recovered the stolen property and returned it to its rightful owner.