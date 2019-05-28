



PG&E wants to raise its rates and the California Public Utility Commission will hold public forums to give customers a chance to give their input.

PG&E submitted the rate increase in December, asking CPUC for permission to raise rates by about $10.57 a month in 2020. Overall, the utility wants to increase its gas, electric distribution, and electric generation revenues by more than a billion dollars in 2020, another $454 million in 2021, and $486 million in 2022.

PG&E says it needs to raise rates as a precautionary measure to reduce wildfire risk, along with hardening its infrastructure and increasing its vegetation management.

Per the CPUC, before approving a rate increase, it “closely scrutinizes the activities of the utility company to ensure it receives the necessary funds to provide safe and reliable service to customers and to allow the company to maintain and replace its aging infrastructure, but at a reasonable cost to its ratepayers.”

Each forum will start with an overview of PG&E’s rate request before public comment begins.

July 9, 2019, 1 p.m. CPUC Auditorium 505 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102 · Webcast: www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc · Listen-only phone line: 1-877-937-0554, passcode 7031793 July 17, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m. State of California Building Auditorium 31 E. Channel St. Stockton, CA 95202 July 18, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m. Butte County Association of Government Chambers 326 Huss Ln., Suite 100, Chico, CA 95928 July 24, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m. Elihu M. Harris State Office Building Auditorium 1515 Clay St. Oakland, CA 94612 July 25, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m. Alfred E. Alquist State Office Building Auditorium 100 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, CA 95113 July 26, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m. County Government Center, County Board of Supervisors’ Chamber 1055 Monterey St. San Luis Obispo, CA 93408 July 31, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m. Santa Rosa City Hall Council Chamber 100 Santa Rosa Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95404 · Webcast: www.youtube.com/user/CityofSantaRosa or https://www.facebook.com/cityofsantarosa · Listen-only phone line: 1-877-937-0554, passcode 7031793 · Santa Rosa residents will also be able to view the broadcast through the television on the Government Channels (Comcast 28 or AT&T 72) August 13, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m. Public Services Building, 1st floor Conference Room 2700 M St. Bakersfield, CA 93301 August 14, 2019, 1 p.m. AND 6 p.m. Fresno City Council Chambers 2600 Fresno St. Fresno, CA 93721

The CPUC says no official action will be taken on the increase at the public forums, but public comments will help the CPUC reach an informed decision.