Question of the Day Pt.2
Tina wants to know, i'm a great pinch hitter when it comes to?
5 hours ago
Trivia Toast Pt.2
Courtney takes us through another round of of the game show sweeping the nation...Trivia Toast.
5 hours ago
American Made Fitness Culture
Lori Wallace is checking out Lodi native Anthony Wutzke who took a class project and turned it into an online fitness clothing company known as American Made Fitness Culture that focuses on helping people with anxiety, depression, OCD, and PTSD.
5 hours ago
Law-Lywood
We are joined in the studio by Craig Ashton as we go over recent legal troubles.
6 hours ago
Soccer Chefs
We are joined in the studio by two UC Davis soccer players that have quite the knack for cooking and plan on starting their own show.
6 hours ago
‘Batwoman’s Rachel Skarsten Teases Red Alice’s Villainous Intent
May 28, 2019 at 2:54 pm
‘Batwoman’s Rachel Skarsten Teases Red Alice’s Villainous Intent