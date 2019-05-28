



— Two people are behind bars, accused of stealing a 74-year-old woman’s wallet and then hitting her with a car during the getaway.

The incident happened Monday at a shopping center on Countryside Drive in Turlock.

Police say the woman and a few witnesses tried to stop one of the suspected thieves in the parking lot, but then he backed his car into the woman and another bystander, striking them with his open door.

Katrina Thrash, 26, and Charles Prince III, 25, were arrested by Turlock Police shortly after leaving the parking lot.

Prince was pulled over by a Turlock officer while Thrash was found nearby hiding in bushes.

Police said video surveillance shows Prince distracting the elderly female while she was shopping. Thrash is then seen removing the victim’s wallet from her purse.

The pair reportedly went to a nearby store where they attempted to make a purchase with the stolen credit cards but were denied by an employee who recognized them as having previously used stolen credit cards earlier in the month.

When the employee confronted the pair, the ran off, which is when the victim entered the store and saw the suspects, alerting people about the crime.

The victim and a witness were treated for minor injuries.

Prince was booked for six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, credit card fraud, grand theft, conspiracy, and elder abuse.

Thrash was booked for the same, minus the assault with deadly weapon charges. She also had warrants from five other agencies for similar type charges for which she was booked.