



A push to move the Sacramento Zoo to a new location is entering a new phase this week.

The zoo is at risk of losing its accreditation if it doesn’t move because of its small, 14.7-acre home. It would also have to let go of some animals of its animals.

The Sacramento city council will begin considering a dozen possible locations.

On Tuesday, city leaders will also decide whether to spend $150,000 on a zoo relocation study.

In November, the old Sleep Train arena site was selected as the zoo’s top choice, but the Kings did not endorse that idea.