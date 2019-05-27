



– Sacramento State Baseball made an improbable run to win the WAC and now the Hornets will travel to Stanford to take on the host school Friday in the NCAA Regional Tournament.

The Hornets woke up early Monday to hold a watch party at Clubhouse 56 and find out they’re the number four seed. It’s the team’s third NCAA Regional Tournament appearance in the last six seasons.

Sac State brings a 39-23 record into the 1 pm game against the 41-11 Cardinal. Stanford is the overall 11th-ranked team in the tournament. The other two teams in that part of the bracket, UC Santa Barbara and Fresno State, play at 7 pm Friday.

The winner of the Stanford Regional will play the winner of the Starkville Regional: Mississippi State, UIC, Illinois State, Indiana.