ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A 24-year-old man is under arrest after officers say he threatened to kill a police K9 during an incident at a Roseville restaurant over the weekend.

The incident happened during Saturday morning breakfast at the IHOP along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue.

Roseville police say many people called to report that a man was causing a big scene – screaming, threatening staff and jumping onto the service counter.

An officer with a K9 partner was the first to respond. Police say the pair ran into the man just outside the restaurant and tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect wouldn’t calm down.

The suspect allegedly threatened to assault the officer and kill the K9. The suspect then started walking towards the pair.

After giving the suspect several warnings, and with him continuing to advance, the officer released the K9 and the man was quickly taken down.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Ryan James Heater, has now been booked into South Placer County Jail and is facing charges of resisting arrest.