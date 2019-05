YUBA CITY (CBS13) – The man who allegedly led Yuba City police on a chase this weekend and then jumped into the Feather River still hasn’t been found.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the man was driving. An officer attempted to pull the man over, but he allegedly refused to stop. He ditched his car near the driver and jumped in.

Police say he never came back up.

The man’s identity has not been released.