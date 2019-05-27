Angel was stolen by two women, its owner says. (credit: Linda Martinez)





A Sacramento man says he was attacked by two women who stole his dog. It happened Wednesday evening.

The man and his family are checking animal shelters and using social media to track down their dog, Angel. The victim says he went to the Shell station on Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue all the time to grab a bite or a drink, but on Wednesday evening his trip was anything but routine.

Robert Lennox says he with his dog in front of the store when two women suddenly grabbed him and robbed him of his precious pet.

“They snatch the dog and drive off. Jumped in a black SUV and drive off,” said Lennox.

“There’s a lot of animals out there that you can adopt. Why are you taking it from an elderly disabled person,” said Linda Martinez, Lennox’s ex-wife.

Angel is a 12-month old husky mix and a support dog for Lennox and his 15-year-old daughter with autism.

Lennox and Martinez share custody of the dog. She says that with Angel gone, her autistic daughter is torn apart emotionally.

“She has shut down; she’s verbal but she’s not speaking right now; she’s barely eating, she’s sad,” said Martinez.

The convenience store has several security cameras, and the family hopes they can soon track down the dognappers.

“Hopefully it’s not a stolen vehicle and were able to get information to find these women,” said Lennox.

Lennox says he suffered another loss earlier this year when his first dog was hit by a car and killed. Now he hopes divine intervention will bring Angel back.

“All I have is that dog for a friend…nothing else. And they took my best friend,” he said.

The family has filed a police report and hope anyone with information will step forward and contact the Sacramento police department.