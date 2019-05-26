Yesterday afternoon, a hiker suffered a leg injury and she was unable to continue on foot. CHP Helicopter (H-20) located her and hoisted an El Dorado County Sheriff\'s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteer onto the trail.





— CHP rescued a hiker who suffered a leg injury on the Pacific Coast Trail.

This happened Friday in El Dorado County.

A CHP helicopter was used to locate the hiker and to lower a search and rescue volunteer to the ground.

The hiker was then hoisted to the helicopter.