



— Sacramento State won its sixth straight WAC tournament game on Sunday to claim the 2019 championship.

With the win, the Hornets earn an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Regionals.

They’ll find out who and where they will play on Monday morning when the field is announced.

Sunday’s win is also historic. No team has ever lost its first WAC tournament game and come back to win the championship.

Sacramento State has won the WAC for the third time since 2014, which was the program’s first tournament championship.