— The National Weather Service says changes are in store for the remainder of Memorial Day weekend.

Cooler, wet weather returns Sunday morning, with snow in the mountains.

It was a nice start to the Memorial Day weekend but changes are in store for tomorrow. We will see cooler and showery weather. Snow levels fall below pass level tomorrow morning and mountain travel will be slow at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QFzdeat2lE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 26, 2019

Drivers are urged to use caution and to give themselves extra time if they’re heading into the mountains.