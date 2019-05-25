



— The cooler weather didn’t stop them.

“I thought nobody was going to come because it was cold. It was really windy earlier but I’m actually glad we came,” says Monica Starks of south Sacramento. “It’s cool and we’re going to come back.”

A lot of families showed up today for a little fun despite the lack of sun.

“So the response is super positive. We had people coming in. Kids of all ages just taking a look at the pool, taking a look at the water slides, the large aquatic complex, says Rod Brewer of the Consumes Community Services District.

The aquatics center is home to the area’s largest competition pool named the Big Kahuna and home to two swim teams, the Gators and Piranhas.

“It’s going to open Elk Grove up to regional and national meets,” says Lana Yoshimura with the City of Elk Grove. “We’re going to see a lot of competitive swimming I think in our community in the future.”

There’s also a lot of water features for the little ones, multi-purpose heated instructional pool, lazy river with a beach entrance, as well as a couple of 30-foot slides.

“I love the weather here. It’s what brought me here from New York to begin with,” says Sahra Armani of Elk Grove. “I moved here three years ago and it’s been great. Every day I feel blessed to be living in California.”