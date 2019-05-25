



— Organizers of the California State Fair are unveiling several news events this year.

Here’s a list of some of the things that are new this year:

Food Festival Pass and Competition –food vendors with special items compete for the best food at the Fair! The “Competition” takes place Saturday, July 14. Fair guests can purchase food festival pass for $28 (a $40 value) and get four vouchers to try the special Food Festival items.

California State Fair Bear Cup Esports Tournament– the first CA State Fair Bear Cup Esports Tournament featuring Fortnite, Overwatch, NBA2K, Apex Legend, Smash Bros, League of Legends and more

Bank of America Selfie Experience – Much like the Museum of Ice Cream concept but, free to all fairgoers! Presented by Stage 9.

Goat Mountain – see goats together on their very own mountain.

Outstanding in their Field – A new exhibit to showcase agriculture and the crops that make it to your table. Special exhibits on cherries, peaches, olive oil, pears, and honey have been curated to educate consumers about what goes into growing these crops.

Incredible Me Exhibit- Children can create their own superhero or heroine.

(ALL of the above exhibits and events take place ALL 17 days of the 2019 CA State Fair)

Drone Light Show presented by Dish – Drones light up the sky choreographed to music replacing the firework show – Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

ALSO: TLC, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Martina McBride Headling 2019 CA State Fair Concert Series

