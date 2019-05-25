Probation staff & youth from the Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center joined American Legion Post 807 this morning to place flags and crosses on veterans graves at Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary. It is always a sobering reminder of what this holiday truly stands for, & we are honored to participate.





This was at the Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary in Olivehurst.

