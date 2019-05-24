



— Cal Fire has a warning for folks this weekend, “Prepare now for wildfires.”

The state agency says despite the cooler temperatures, wildfire dangers persist.

ALSO: Discounts For Veterans And Active-Duty Service Members On Memorial Day Weekend

Cal Fire says it has already battled 736 wildfires in our state so far this year.

This Memorial Day weekend, Cal Fire has the following reminders.

If you plan on driving to your holiday destination:

Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained with nothing dragging on the ground, which can cause a spark and potentially cause a wildfire.

When towing, make sure trailer chains are properly secured, and never drive or pull over into dry grass, which can start a wildfire.

If you plan on going camping: