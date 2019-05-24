File (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cal Fire has a warning for folks this weekend, “Prepare now for wildfires.”
The state agency says despite the cooler temperatures, wildfire dangers persist.
Cal Fire says it has already battled 736 wildfires in our state so far this year.
This Memorial Day weekend, Cal Fire has the following reminders.
If you plan on driving to your holiday destination:
- Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained with nothing dragging on the ground, which can cause a spark and potentially cause a wildfire.
- When towing, make sure trailer chains are properly secured, and never drive or pull over into dry grass, which can start a wildfire.
If you plan on going camping:
- If you plan on having a campfire, make sure it is legal to do so. Clear away grass, leaves and other debris within a 10-foot perimeter of the ring; make sure all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving. Buy your firewood where you burn it, that way you aren’t spreading dangerous insects and diseases, which can kill millions of trees. If your campsite is more than 50 miles away, call the state or federal park, or forests closest to the site and ask if they know of local distributors.
- Make sure to obtain a campfire permit at (PreventWildfireCA.org) and check for local fire restrictions.
- If you are grilling, never leave the grill unattended, and always watch what you are grilling.