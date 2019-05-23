(credit: cityofsacramento.org)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is reminding residents of some park rules and regulations ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
They say the following codes apply to both city parks and along the river:
- 12.72.060 (C) SCC: Use any amplified sound in a park
- 12.72.060 (E) SCC: Sell, possess, or drink alcoholic beverages in a park
- 12.72. 060 (R) SCC: Contaminate in any way any water, fountains, pools, lakes, rivers, other water supply, or wash any clothing or cooking utensils in any such waters
- 12.72.060 (T) SCC: Start or maintain fires in parks other than in “on-site” barbecue pits or personal portable barbecues within designated picnic areas (Please note: Sand Cove Park does not have “designated picnic areas” and all BBQs including gas and charcoal are prohibited.)
Police say there are more park rules and regulations online at qcode.us/codes/sacramento.