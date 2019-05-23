



— Crime was just one of the topics brought up by Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs Thursday as he presented his third State of the City address.

Tubbs outlined the city’s development over the past year and unveiled plans for upcoming projects.

Before his speech, CBS13’s Linda Mumma asked Stockton residents what they thought the city’s biggest challenges are and then took their top concerns directly to the mayor. Homelessness and homicides were the top priorities people in Stockton said they want the city to tackle. They are also some of the biggest challenges Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs identified in his annual State of the City address.

“The city is working overtime on homelessness and housing, so we’re getting money from the state to expand shelter capacity, to expand rental assistance, to build affordable housing units,” Tubbs said.

Tubbs touted last year’s numbers, stating homicides were down by 40% and shootings dropped by 30%.

“Our success last year illustrates we know what to do,” Tubbs said.

Stockton Police say there have been 18 homicides in 2019, compared to 12 at this same time last year. So, people wanted to know what the city is doing to reduce the numbers.

“As someone again who has lost a family member in Stockton to violence, it’s unacceptable. Every time I hear of a shooting or a homicide, I’m immediately on the phone with the police chief,” Tubbs said.

Chief Eric Jones says he’s been working with the mayor and city council to curb violent crime.

“This year we’re certainly having more struggles… and there’s no particular reason other than we have seen some increase in our gang gun crime begin to rise up again,” Jones said.

He and the mayor say it’s going to take a collaborative effort and the community’s help in making Stockton a safer place to live.

Tubbs also spoke about building a Cal State University in Stockton, a plan to reduce the homeless veteran population, and bringing fast and affordable internet service to Stockton.