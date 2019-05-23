



— The search is on for suspects accused of an overnight vandalism attack on the Davis Senior High School campus.

Vandals left graffiti and damaged buildings and a tree, but the most distressing of the damage was to the dozens of student farm animals that were injured after being set free.

“Pigs were running around in here, they were fighting,” said agriculture teacher Alex Hess.

Some of the pigs in the barn became casualties from the overnight vandalism spree. Their ears were scraped and sides slashed after being let out of their cage. Chicken coops were also busted and the birds were left to run amok in the gymnasium overnight.

The animals are part of the schools Future Farmers of America (FFA) curriculum, that serves more than 200 students.

“This was an attack on them. A lot of them are like, ‘Why would they do that? Don’t they understand?’” Hess said.

He has been teaching FFA for 10 years and says the vandalism is more than a prank.

“This is the worst I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” he said.

Some students fear it might be graduating seniors trying to leave a lasting mark.

“People these days don’t think right, they’re not thinking right. They think it’s funny, it’s not funny,” said sophomore EmileeAnn Eckels.

She is raising her goat, Lamb Chop, hoping to go to the state fair and can’t believe how anyone could do this.

“I was livid!” Eckels said.

The school district said it is now increasing security up until the school’s June 13 graduation.

“Anytime there are violations like this that do harm to students and property, we really are disappointed in that,” said district spokesperson Maria Clayton.

Perhaps no one was more disappointed than the kids whose hard work could’ve been crushed by this classless crime.

“That’s our livelihood, that’s our message of sharing FFA, what we do. It’s not ok. Don’t mess with these animals,” said Eckels.

Davis police say a student crashed a car into one of the school buildings. He was detained and released. They have not yet said whether he was involved with the vandalism.

The district is asking for anyone with information to come forward so they can quickly take care of this issue.