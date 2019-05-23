Scott Johnson, a disabled man notorious for suing businesses for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (courtesy KPIX)





— High-profile ADA attorney Scott Johnson, who has filed thousands of lawsuits against northern California businesses, is facing three federal counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.

Johnson is due in court on Wednesday. You can read the full indictment here.