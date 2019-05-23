Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
News of the Weird: Car Too Low For Speed Bumps
Cody has some fun stories for today's News of the Weird.
18 minutes ago
The Yurt Experience
Ashley Williams is getting a look at a yurt that is an Airbnb!
25 minutes ago
Elk Grove Aquatics Center
Elk Grove Aquatics Center opens this weekend and Lori Wallace is getting a sneak peek.
30 minutes ago
Dad Joke of the Day: Crusher
Cody is here with a joke to make your kids laugh (or groan) at breakfast this morning.
1 hour ago
5 A.M. Club Member
Courtney announces our 5 A.M. Club Member of the day!
2 hours ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Thursday's Show Info (5/23/19)
Wednesday's Show Info (5/22/19)
Tuesday's Show Info (5/21/19)
Monday's Show Info (5/20/19)
Sunday's Show Info (5/19/19)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Talent Bios
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
The CW31
KMAX LIVE
Watch Now
Jon Cryer Thanks ‘Supergirl’ Cast And Crew
May 23, 2019 at 6:35 am
Filed Under:
Jon Cryer
,
Lex Luthor
,
Supergirl
,
the cw
,
The CW Television Network
Jon Cryer Thanks ‘Supergirl’ Cast And Crew