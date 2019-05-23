



— A charity concert was held Thursday night in Colusa in honor of fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

The “Night for Natalie” event featured “American Idol” finalist Josh Gracin, Jonny Owens — the son of country music legend Buck Owens — and country newcomer Gregor Ross.

Officer Corona’s father says the family is overwhelmed and grateful for all the support they’ve received since she died.

All proceeds from the concert are going back to the Natalie Corona Fund for a local charity.

Officer Corona was killed in the line of duty back in January.