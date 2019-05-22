Looking to try the top bakeries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Bon Mange

PHOTO: BON MANGE/YELP

Topping the list is Bon Mange, located at 2819 W. March Lane, Suite A8 in Brookside. The bakery, which offers desserts, bubble tea and more, is the highest-rated bakery in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 344 reviews on Yelp.

2. Genova Bakery

PHOTO: CRISEL M./YELP

Next up is Waterloo’s Genova Bakery, situated at 749 N. Sierra Nevada St. With 4.5 stars out of 236 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and deli has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bigworm’s Bakery & Deli

PHOTO: MO H./YELP

Fox Creek’s Bigworm’s Bakery & Deli, located at 8118 NW Lane, Suite 125, is another top choice. With Yelpers giving the deli and bakery, 4.5 stars out of 147 reviews, the spot has proven to be a local favorite.

4. Fizz Bakery

PHOTO: DALE N./YELP

Fizz Bakery, a place that offers custom cakes and cupcakes in Stonewood, is another much-loved go-to spot. Boasting 4.5 stars out of 159 Yelp reviews, head over to 9210 Thornton Road, Suite 4 to see for yourself.

5. Boudin

PHOTO: BOUDIN SF/YELP

Over in Swain Oaks, check out Boudin, which has earned four stars out of 383 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers sandwiches, salads and more, at 5615 Pacific Ave., Suite D105.