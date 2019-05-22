



– The so-called “Last Call Bill” is one step closer to becoming reality in some several California cities.

State Bill 58 would allow the cities of Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Coachella, Cathedral City, Fresno and Palm Springs to extend last call hours from the current 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

On Tuesday, the bill passed a vote in the State Senate by a 28-6 vote, the bill’s author State Senator Scott Wiener Tweeted.

By a 28-6 vote, the Senate passed my legislation (#SB58) to allow, but not require, 10 pilot cities to extend nightlife hours to 4 a.m. 3 time’s a charm! (The 10 cities: LA, Oakland, SF, Sacramento, Long Beach, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Coachella, & Fresno.) pic.twitter.com/j46u8ogeWQ — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 21, 2019

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, the bill unanimously passed the Senate Appropriations Committee on April 23.

Sen. Weiner says even if it becomes law, it does not automatically make last call in those cities later; rather, the bill will allow cities the option to decide for themselves.

A number of cities nationwide have similar laws, including Chicago, Washington, DC, New York City, Buffalo, Law Vegas, and Louisville.

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill, SB 905, earlier in 2018, citing concerns raised by the California Highway Patrol over an increase in drunk driving.

The bill is now headed to the Legislature for a vote.

If this version passes and is signed into law, it would go into effect January 1, 2022. The CHP would need to give the Legislature a report on the regional impact of the extended hours, including the cost, and number of arrests for driving under the influence. That report would be due on January 1, 2024.

Establishments looking to extend last call would need to pay a $2,500 application fee, plus another $2,500 annually.