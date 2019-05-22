



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Adoption fees are being waived for altered cats and dogs at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter this coming Memorial Day weekend.

The shelter says they are packed with animals, including more than 200 dogs and almost 170 cats.

Fees are only being waived for adult cats and dogs that have already been spayed or neutered, the shelter says.

WAIVED ADOPTION FEES for all altered adult cats and dogs at #BradshawAnimalShelter! Help us spread the word and visit us at 3839 Bradshaw Road Memorial Weekend. Special good Thurs, May 23 – Sun, May 26. #AdoptDontShop @SSPetsAlive pic.twitter.com/WJYXit4zXj — Bradshaw Shelter (@BradshawShelter) May 21, 2019

The adoption special starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday. The shelter is closed on Monday, Memorial Day.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is located at 3839 Bradshaw Road in Sacramento.

Be sure to check the shelter’s website to get a glimpse of what animals are at the shelter.