— Ice-T put Amazon on notice Tuesday. The “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” actor called out the tech giant after he “almost shot” a company employee making a delivery at his home this week.In a tweet, the musician voiced his displeasure with a delivery driver appearing at his home without any identifiers.

“Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries..” he wrote. “Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it….. I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night…. Just sayin.”

While responding to a fan’s tweet asking if the man was wearing a uniform, he said the driver didn’t but clarified that it wasn’t personal. He tweeted, “They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin.. I ain’t mad at them. Just sayin.”

Ice-T called out the larger problem for delivery drivers — “that s*it ain’t safe.” His tweet got reaction from Amazon Help and the company’s senior vice president of worldwide operations.

“Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion,” Dave Clark wrote. “We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer.”

CBS News reached out to Amazon for further comment about those planned innovations.

Amazon Flex hires independent contractors to deliver packages and pays between $18 and $25 per hour, according to its website.