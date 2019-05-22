



GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Authorities have released the identities of the two people found shot to death at a Grass Valley residence this week.

The Grass Valley Police Department says 25-year-old Rabecca Brieann Mershon and 39-year-old David Mark Dominguez were the two victims in the Monday night incident. Both were living in a basement of a separate house on the same property with the suspect – 35-year-old Michael Pocock.

Police say the suspected shooter is the one who called 911, and he even talked to officers when they arrived at the 500 block of Glenwood Road scene.

Investigators believe Pocock shot the two people in separate areas.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Pocock has a long history of run-ins with the law. He’s been previously accused of harassment, assault, domestic violence and driving under the influence.

Now Pocock is facing two counts of homicide.