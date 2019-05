SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – For millions of Californians who obtained a REAL ID card with only one proof of residency, a return visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles may not be needed.

The DMV said it will send letters to 3.4 million Californians who got the new cards prematurely. Customers would only need to check a box to confirm their mailing address, sign and date the letter, and send it back in a prepaid envelope.

