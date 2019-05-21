



— A woman with two dogs in an allegedly stolen motor home led police on a wild pursuit through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday night.

The suspect reportedly stole the vehicle from Simi Valley before wreaking havoc through the streets beginning near Santa Clarita, eventually ending in a crash in a residential neighborhood of Tarzana.

The chase began just after 7 p.m. in the Towsley Canyon area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

During the pursuit, the suspect drove into a mall parking lot in Northridge and crashed into a palm tree, ripping off the windshield and passenger side of the vehicle.

The suspect later crashed into multiple vehicles during the high-speed chase and nearly missed many others.

A black vehicle was struck by the suspect in the motorhome while traveling through an intersection in the area of Tampa Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

As the suspect drove through city streets, a dog was seen hanging out of the open windshield. The dog later lept from the open windshield, hitting the street, and was seen running out of the street.

The suspect stopped shortly after the dog fell out and appeared to be briefly looking for it before continuing the pursuit.

