Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bridal spots around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture if you’re in the market for bridal wear.
1. Sparkle Bridal Couture
Topping the list is Sparkle Bridal Couture, located at 3200 Folsom Blvd., Suite B in East Sacramento. The bridal spot, which offers accessories and more, is the highest-rated bridal spot in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews on Yelp.
2. Miosa Bride
Next up is downtown’s Miosa Bride, situated at 1125 J St. With four stars out of 566 reviews on Yelp, the bridal, sewing and alteration spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. David’s Bridal
Point West’s David’s Bridal, located at 1892 Arden Way, is another top choice. Yelpers give the bridal spot four stars out of 498 reviews.
