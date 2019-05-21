



— Roseville Police say one suspect is in custody and another is still outstanding after a retail robbery on Sunday.

According to police, store loss prevention said a male and a female were attempting to steal from the store and became combative when staff approached them, pushing and choking a store staff member.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspects had already run away. After setting up a perimeter around the store and neighborhood, officers located and arrested 37-year-old Benjamin Thomas Rodriguez, who was hiding in the greenbelt near the store.

The female suspect was not located but has been identified as 33-year-old Megan Elizabeth Needles. Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts contact Roseville Police Department Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059.