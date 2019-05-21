



— Snowstorms over the last week have turned Tahoe resort towns into winter wonderlands, right in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski Resort got five inches of snow overnight. Skiers from all over the country are flocking to the resort for the rare May snowfall, even if the trip was unexpected.

“I packed shorts and flip flops when my mom told me I was going to come to California for my birthday…and here we are,” said Alysha Tracy, laughing.

It’s Tracy’s birthday, and her present was a trip to the mountains with mom.

“You couldn’t ask for a better day because it’s not busy and you just keep going and going,” said Tara Cormier, Alysha’s mom.

The Canadian pair don’t mind spending their vacation bundled up instead of at the lake.

“They’re making fun of it for being a real Canadian vacation, of course, you’re Canadian and snowboarding in May!” Tracy said.

Staff at the ski resort are loving it. They already had plans to stay open until July, and this extra snow is a big boost.

“As much as we were gearing up for our spring sports for mountain biking, things like that, getting a late season dump like this is pretty incredible,” said Alex Spychalsky, a spokesperson.

The resort is expecting a few more storms this week, right in time for Memorial Day weekend.