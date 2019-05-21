11 p.m. Update: Police say one of the residents of the home on Valley Oak Lane, 37-year-old Shawn Viramontes, got into an argument and started a fire in his bedroom Tuesday afternoon.

During the argument in the house, Viramontes reportedly made threats to the others.

After reportedly setting the fire in his room, Viramontes left the residence on foot.

The other residents were able to escape the home safely after seeing smoke coming from Viramontes’ bedroom.

Viramontes was located in the area of El Oro Plaza Drive and Emerald Park Drive by Elk Grove Police officers.

Firefighters were able to contain the damage to the residence where it originated.

Police said Viramontes was arrested for attempted homicide, arson, and criminal threats.

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove Police detained a subject who was possibly connected to a residential fire, Tuesday afternoon.

Police and Consumnes Firefighters responded to the bedroom fire in the 8700 block of Valley Oak Lane around 3:10 p.m., closing down eastbound Valley Oak from E. Stockton and westbound Valley Oak from Emerald Oak.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, police began searching the neighborhood to the west of Elk Grove Florin Road and temporarily placed Markofer Elementary on lockdown.

At approximately 3:25 p.m., police said the subject was located and detained.

Markofer Elementary was also taken off lockdown.

Police said the fire was not a random act and said the subject was a known person to the occupants of the home.