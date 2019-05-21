



A pilot study done on more than a dozen dogs shows those treated with CBD had fewer seizures.

Colorado State University conducted the study using 16 dogs with epilepsy. All of the dogs stayed on their normal anticonvulsant drugs, while nine of them were also treated with CBD oil for 12 weeks. The other seven were in the control group and treated with a placebo. In the clinical trial, the neurologist in charge of the study found 89 percent of the dogs treated with cannabidiol had fewer seizures.

The research was done in 2016 and 2017 and the results are being published in June’s issue of the “Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association.”

The initial study found dogs with a higher level of CBD in their blood had the biggest seizure reduction. The neurologist is now conducting a separate clinical study and will adjust the dose of CBD oil.

CBD is not considered marijuana, although it is derived from the hemp plant.

