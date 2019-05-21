



— The growing anti-vax movement has spread to the pet population. Fewer dog and cat owners are opting to get their furry friends vaccinated.

One local dog owner told CBS13 when she got her dog his shots “his throat and face and eyes swelled up and he got hives all over his body.”

Veterinarians say that reaction is rare. They remind us most pets react just fine when they get vaccinated.

Dr. Illiana Halperin told us, “It’s incredibly rare that we get an adverse reaction to a vaccine.”

How rare? One in 10,000, Halperin told CBS13. In fact, the real danger is what can happen when dogs or cats don’t get their shots, especially for things like Rabies or Parvo.

Experts say there’s no truth to the growing myth that pet vaccinations can routinely cause things like seizures, brain injuries or even death.

Still, some aren’t convinced, telling us, “I mean I’m not gonna take that risk again.”

As a reminder, your pet is required to be “up” on their shots before you drop them off at a doggy daycare or a boarding facility. In California, by law, your puppy needs a Rabies shot by the time they’re four months old.

If you still are hesitant, there is one way around some of the vaccinations, aside from the core vaccines. There’s a test you can have your vet give your dog or cat to see if they’re more vulnerable to certain diseases. Keep in mind, that test is expensive, but you only need to do it once.

