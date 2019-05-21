SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Amusement and water parks in this region are starting to open for the summer, with many planning to open seven days a week early in June.

Sunsplash Roseville:

Opening Day is Saturday, May 25

Open seven days a week starting Thursday, June 6

Night slides open Friday, June 14

Closing Day is Monday, September 2 (Labor Day)

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom:

Opens seven days a week starting Friday, May 24

Weekends-only schedule starts Saturday, August 24

Closing Day is Sunday, January 5

Pixie Woods Amusement Park:

Open Saturdays and Sundays through May

Open Thursdays-Sundays June 1-July 28

Open Saturdays and Sundays August 3-October 19

Tonight at 10 on CBS13– your ticket to savings. Tricks to make sure you don’t pay full price for any park (including Disneyland!), and one mom’s secret to saving money once you’re in the park.