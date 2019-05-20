SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – This summer is the 50th anniversary of the “Summer of ’69”, which was marked by a number of historic and infamous events.

In July, Apollo 11 landed on the moon. Three astronauts were on-board and two, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, walked on the moon on July 20.

Four days later, on July 24, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted of evading the draft. He previously was denied a “conscientious objector” exemption. His conviction was later overturned by the US Supreme Court.

The next day, July 25, Senator Ted Kennedy pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a deadly accident. He received a two-month suspended prison sentenced after the crash in Chappaquiddick killed Mary Jo Kopechne.

In August, Charles Manson and his followers killed actress Sharon Tate and seven others. Manson and four others were later convicted of murder.

Woodstock was held August 15-18 at a farm in New York. Approximately 400,000 people came to the music festival.

Also in August of 1969, a landmark court case in Orangevale. The sheriff busted two dancers who were wearing only their high heels. He charged them with lewd conduct and indecent exposure. However, during the jury trial, the judge decided the jurors needed to see the dance. Tonight at 10– what he made the jurors do, and the defense witness who stunned the court.