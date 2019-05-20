



ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Megan “Monster” Hawkins, a woman whose life inside Sacramento County Jail was chronicled in a Netflix show “Jailbirds”, is behind bars again.

Hawkins’ was an inmate on the show. Her new-found notoriety got her immediately recognized after an incident in Elk Grove on Friday.

Elk Grove police say a bank along the 9100 block of Bruceville Road reported that a woman had tried to open a checking and savings account with someone else’s ID. Someone at the bank recognized the woman as “Monster” from Jailbirds, prompting the bank to call police.

Hawkins had left before officers arrived, but they soon found that the car she allegedly showed up in had been reported stolen. Credit cards in other people’s names were found inside the car, officers say.

Officers were able to find Hawkins a short distance away and took her into custody.

Hawkins, who is 29-years-old, is now facing several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of personal identifying information, and a probation violation.

She has been booked into Sacramento County Jail. Her bail has been set at $55,000, according to jail records.

If you saw the ‘Jailbirds' trailer on @netflix I bet you recognize Megan Hawkins! pic.twitter.com/oR8kEZr5D2 — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) May 11, 2019

Hawkins is due in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.