



— Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva accepted a plea deal Monday in an embezzlement case.

Silva pleaded no contest to a conflict of interest charge. In exchange, prosecutors dropped 12 other charges.

Silva and his associate Sharon Simas were accused of embezzling money from the Stockton Boys and Girls Club.

READ MORE: Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Accused Of Embezzling From City

San Joaquin County prosecutors initially alleged he and an associate embezzled more than $46,000, including more than $27,000 from the city of Stockton where he was mayor from 2013 to 2016.

Silva says prosecutors portrayed him as a criminal, but he denied again that he stole any money or hurt anyone.

He says he’s glad the case has come to an end.