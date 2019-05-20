



— A grieving family is looking for answers after a young mother was killed in a South Sacramento shooting.

Erica Frazier, 27, is dead after four people, including a little boy, were shot Friday at a South Sacramento apartment complex.

CBS13 has learned the shooting was targeted, and that Frazier and the 4-year-old boy were both bystanders. The family said Frazier was at the apartment complex off of Stockton Boulevard by chance.

She was planning on stopping by for a birthday party at a friends house. In an instant, her life was cut short and we’re told she was not the intended target.

“Our family needs peace because we need to find out who did this to my sister,” says Frazier’s sister Zasha Hodge.

Hodge sat alongside an extended family inside the house in Oak Park Frazier had just bought for herself and her two daughters.

They looked at photos of the 27-year-old, they say her life was just beginning.

“She wasn’t involved in violence, I could call and talk to her whenever,” said her sister Cynthia.

On Friday, Frazier had stopped by an old friend’s birthday party after work when suddenly gunshots were heard throughout the complex.

“I need somebody to tell me what happened to my sister,” Hodge said.

Witnesses told investigators that five men in dark clothing were seen leaving the scene after the shooting occurred.

Monday, the Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a man with dreadlocks believed to be in his twenties.

The Sheriffs Office calls this a “targeted shooting.” The family says four days later, they have no answers, including how and why this happened.

“This is what we end up with, no answers, no nothing,” Frazier’s Uncle, Eddie Sims said.

The community came out Sunday for a vigil In Frazier’s honor, to celebrate her life.

“I’m hurt I lost my everything; And if you know how it feels to lose somebody like this, it’s my heart, my sister, my everything,” her sister Cynthia said.

“I love my niece, she was a beautiful woman, she touched all of us here, and she’s very missed. We need some peace, we need some closure,” said Richard Sims, Frazier’s uncle.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.