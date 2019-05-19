Brisas do Sul
Davis Pride Festival
When: Sunday, May 19
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Central Park, 401 C St., Davis
What: Free event with music, food, education, kids’ activities and support for the LGBTQ+ community
Related event: Run/Walk for Equality, 8 a.m.
Info: davispride.org

Annual California Professional Truck Driving Championships
2019 Northern Competition and State Finals
Sunday, May 19 – State Finals Competition begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by awards presentation at 1:30 p.m.

FedEx Freight
4075 Channel Drive
West Sacramento, CA 95691

A Day on the Farm
Learn, Eat & Celebrate on Sunday, May 19 10am to 3pm
https://soilborn.org/

Antique Trove Spring Sale & Peddlers Faire
Spring Sale – Sat & Sun, May 18th – 19th 10am – 6pm
Peddlers Faire – Sun, May 19th 8am-3pm Rain or Shine!
236 Harding Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678 (916)786-2777
Free admission!

28th Annual Folsom Handcar Derby
Sunday, May 19th. Pushers contest starts at 9:00am, other events to follow
Broadstone Marketplace, Folsom, CA
2730 E. Bidwell Folsom, CA 95630
Spectators are free

