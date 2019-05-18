Mural Crawl & 3rd Saturday Art Walk, Saturday May 18th starting at 4pm.
Mural Crawl Tickets starting at $25 per person
3rd Saturday Art Walk free to the public at participating locations along Vernon Street.
http://www.BlueLineArts.org
Auburn Spring Home Show
Fri 11-6
Sat 10-6
Sun 10-5
Gen Admission $8, Kids 15 & under Free
Fri (only ) Seniors $3
http://www.AuburnHomeShows.com
Crest Cafe
We now offer online ordering on our website to expedite the wait time during our crazy lunch hours. Also started a Loyalty program to show appreciation to our customers for their constant support. Lastly, we also offer off-site catering, from meetings to weddings, that is customized to your budget, you can complete a catering request form on our website!
http://www.crestcafeonline.com
Annual Farm & Tractor Days
Dry Creek Ranch House
6852 Dry Creek Road, Rio Linda, CA 95673
Saturday, May 18th — 9 am -4 pm
Cost: Requested Donation of $1.00 walk in or $3.00 per carload
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
Benefitting WEAVE
May 19, 2019
http://www.weaveinc.org
Family Freedom Festival
VFW Post 4647
3300 U St. in Antelope
Cypress Grove Cheese
Cheese can be purchased at Nugget Market, Raley’s and Whole Foods
http://www.cypressgrovecheese.com
BACA Rosé of Zinfandel
Purchase online
http://www.bacawines.com
Festa Italiana
Lodi Grape Festival Grounds
Sunday, June 9
http://festa-italiana.com/
Toni Okamoto
Author of Plant-Based on a Budget
PlantBasedonaBudget.com
4th Annual Woodland Winefest
May 18th, 5-8 pm
622 Main Street, in Downtown Woodland’s Historic Cranston Building
TICKETS: $35
http://www.soroptimistofwoodland.org/winefest.html
Sharif Jewelers
Sacramento, Downtown, Folsom, Carmichael
https://www.sharifjewelers.com/