Mural Crawl & 3rd Saturday Art Walk, Saturday May 18th starting at 4pm.

Mural Crawl Tickets starting at $25 per person

3rd Saturday Art Walk free to the public at participating locations along Vernon Street.

http://www.BlueLineArts.org

Auburn Spring Home Show

Fri 11-6

Sat 10-6

Sun 10-5

Gen Admission $8, Kids 15 & under Free

Fri (only ) Seniors $3

http://www.AuburnHomeShows.com

Crest Cafe

We now offer online ordering on our website to expedite the wait time during our crazy lunch hours. Also started a Loyalty program to show appreciation to our customers for their constant support. Lastly, we also offer off-site catering, from meetings to weddings, that is customized to your budget, you can complete a catering request form on our website!

http://www.crestcafeonline.com

Annual Farm & Tractor Days

Dry Creek Ranch House

6852 Dry Creek Road, Rio Linda, CA 95673

Saturday, May 18th — 9 am -4 pm

Cost: Requested Donation of $1.00 walk in or $3.00 per carload

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Benefitting WEAVE

May 19, 2019

http://www.weaveinc.org

Family Freedom Festival

VFW Post 4647

3300 U St. in Antelope

Cypress Grove Cheese

Cheese can be purchased at Nugget Market, Raley’s and Whole Foods

http://www.cypressgrovecheese.com

BACA Rosé of Zinfandel

Purchase online

http://www.bacawines.com

Festa Italiana

Lodi Grape Festival Grounds

Sunday, June 9

http://festa-italiana.com/

Toni Okamoto

Author of Plant-Based on a Budget

PlantBasedonaBudget.com

4th Annual Woodland Winefest

May 18th, 5-8 pm

622 Main Street, in Downtown Woodland’s Historic Cranston Building

TICKETS: $35

http://www.soroptimistofwoodland.org/winefest.html

Sharif Jewelers

Sacramento, Downtown, Folsom, Carmichael

https://www.sharifjewelers.com/