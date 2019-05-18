WESTWOOD, CA - MAY 30: Atmosphere as David Geffen, philanthropist and entertainment mogul, received the UCLA Medal, the highest honor bestowed by the university, during the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLAs Hippocratic Oath Ceremony on May 30, 2014 at Westwood, California. The ceremony was a commencement ceremony for some 200 medical students in the Class of 2014. The UCLA Medal was established in 1979 and is the highest honor for extraordinary accomplishment that may be bestowed on an individual by UCLA. Geffen made a $200-million unrestricted gift to UCLA\'s medical school in 2002. The funding helped propel the school, renamed the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in recognition of his commitment to its current status as a world-class institution for education and research. In 2012, Geffen founded the $100-million, merit-based David Geffen Medical Scholarships. This program covers the entire cost of a medical education for nearly 20 percent of entering students, enabling them to pursue their dreams and graduate debt-free. The gift has served as a role model, inspiring other institutions to substantially increase financial support for their medical students. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for UCLA) (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for UCLA)





— Weather is forcing Natomas and Inderkum High Schools to move their graduations.

Grads will now walk the stage at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.

ALSO: Hundreds Of Special Needs Students Compete In Natomas

The graduations will be held on the same days and time as regularly scheduled.

The schools usually hold their graduations outdoors, but the district says heavy rains and lightning do not mix well with metal bleachers.