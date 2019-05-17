SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Raindrops on roses are not going to be a few favorite things for couples tying the knot this weekend at outdoor venues.

“We have been planning this wedding for two years,” said Bride McKenna Sardenga.

She rehearsed Friday night for her big day, but her walk down the aisle won’t be what she originally wanted.

“Finding out all of our hard work and expecting it to be outside and being a beautiful day, then finding out it was going to rain it’s just like, wow, we have to roll with the punches,” she said.

As the mid-May storm clouds move in, her beautiful outdoor ceremony is now being brought indoors at the Old Sugarmill winery in Clarksburg.

“A bride that has been planning her wedding for years, dreamt about it as a little girl, something that changes the plan like that could be a big upset for any bride,” said Rachelle Wiggins, the wedding director who is rushing to keep this weekends wedding from becoming a washout.

It’s her job to plan for contingencies.

“We just plan for Plan B,” she said.

Which means the outdoor wedding and cocktail hour have been moved inside.

The valley is expecting to get up to an inch of rain, potentially drowning out hundreds of weddings.

“It is supposed to be good luck and it does make for beautiful pictures,” said Nicole Sardenga.

She is a little sad to see her daughter’s dream wedding drenched.

“The other thing she wanted was sunset pictures and praying we’ll have a little bit of a break,” she said.

This family is determined to make their day of matrimony memorable no matter what meteorological events come their way.

“To know that have my friends and family around me I just know it’s going to be wonderful no matter what,” McKenna said.