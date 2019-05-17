



— The Ripon Police Department says detectives arrested an 18-year-old accused of selling marijuana edibles to minors.

Police say they learned about the incident after some of the minors became sick due to adverse reactions to the edibles and went to the hospital.

ALSO: Ripon Cancer Concerns Spread From Water To Vapor

A search warrant was issued for the Manteca residence of Justin Swilley. There, police found additional evidence linking him to the incidents, they say.

Swilley is now facing charges of selling marijuana to a minor, child endangerment, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.