



The Sacramento Teachers Association has called off their one-day strike planned for next week.

The union made the announcement on Thursday, saying they’re postponing the strike “out of good faith” as they continue contract negotiations with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The strike was originally planned for May 22.

Teachers already went on a one-day strike in April. It was the first time Sac City Unified teachers hit the picket lines in 30 years.

At the heart of the issue between the union and the district is a promise made in the last contract agreement over the use of health care savings. The union wants to use the health care savings for students and the school district wants to use the money to help reduce a $35 million budget deficit.

Earlier in May, Sac City Unified officials approved the layoffs of 178 certified staff positions.

Officials have warned that Sac City Unified schools are projected to run out of cash by November. A state takeover of the district looms if a solution can’t be found.