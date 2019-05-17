STOCKTON (CBS13) – The driver of a small Toyota had a close brush with death after their car became wedged beneath a semi-truck trailer on the freeway.

The crash happened Thursday around 2 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 at March Lane.

According to the CHP, the car was driving too fast for the rain, lost control, and got caught under the trailer. You can see in the photo of the crash published to Facebook by officers just how close the driver was to being killed. The trailer’s wheels pushed in the passenger’s side of the car and stopped just inches from the driver.

Miraculously, the driver was not even injured in the crash, the CHP says.