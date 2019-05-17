



— Dozens of veterans from El Dorado County took a special trip to Washington D.C. without leaving Cameron Park, Friday.

They all severed our country, but for one reason or another many of these World War II and Korean War veterans were never able to make it to Washington D.C. to visit monuments dedicated to their sacrifices.

Most of the veterans in attendance Friday are in their 90s, said an event coordinator. She explained that the logistics of flying to D.C. and doing the tours is just too much.

READ: Two Years After Call Kurtis Investigation, Roseville Neighborhood Gets Their Park

So instead, they took a virtual trip, pictures in front of a green screen, and toured the monuments not from an airplane or bus seat, but from the comfort of an auditorium.

This is a first-of-its-kind program in California. Organizers say just because these heroes were never physically able to travel to D.C., doesn’t mean they still can’t visit the war memorials honoring their service.